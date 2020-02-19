You are here

Surgical Catheters Market to Achieve Top Growth with Rising CAGR

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Surgical Catheters Market by Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Gastrointestinal Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, and Ophthalmic Catheters) and Application (Physical Examination & Diagnosis, Drug Injection, Waste Drain Out, and Surgical Assistant) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”.

 

The Global market size of Surgical Catheters market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

 

Key players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Group plc, COOK MEDICAL INC., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Coloplast A/S, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

 

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
  • The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
  • Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

 

Surgical Catheters Market Key Segments:

By Type

  • Cardiovascular Catheters
  • Urology Catheters
  • Gastrointestinal Catheters
  • Neurovascular Catheters
  • Ophthalmic Catheters
  • Others

By Application

  • Physical Examination & Diagnosis
  • Drug Injection
  • Waste Drain Out
  • Surgical Assistant

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Rest of LAMEA

 

