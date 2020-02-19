Surgical Catheters Market to Achieve Top Growth with Rising CAGR
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Surgical Catheters Market by Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Gastrointestinal Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, and Ophthalmic Catheters) and Application (Physical Examination & Diagnosis, Drug Injection, Waste Drain Out, and Surgical Assistant) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”.
The Global market size of Surgical Catheters market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
Key players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Group plc, COOK MEDICAL INC., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Coloplast A/S, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
- The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
- Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.
Surgical Catheters Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Urology Catheters
- Gastrointestinal Catheters
- Neurovascular Catheters
- Ophthalmic Catheters
- Others
By Application
- Physical Examination & Diagnosis
- Drug Injection
- Waste Drain Out
- Surgical Assistant
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of LAMEA
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald