Report Out Now: Varactor Diode Market Research Survey [2020 Edition]

The term varactor is originated from a variable capacitor. Basically, varactor diode is a p-n junction diode whose capacitance is varied by varying the reverse voltage. The main characteristics of varactor diode is that it operates only in reverse bias. It acts like a variable capacitor under reverse bias. Varactor diode is also known as varicap diode, tuning diode, variable reactance diode, or variable capacitance diode.

The varactor diode is manufactured in such a way that it shows improved transition capacitance property than the ordinary diodes. It is used in frequency multipliers, parametric amplifiers, and voltage-controlled oscillators. The globally increasing demand for consumer electronics is the key factor that drives the varactor diode market growth. In addition, increase in numbers of mobile phones subscribers is also expected to fuel market growth.

The major companies profiled in the varactor diode market include NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, MACOM, Vishay Intertechnology, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies, Integrated Device Technology Inc., and Micro Semi Corporation.

The significant driving factors for the growth of the varactor diode market include increase in demand for consumer electronics, growth in number of mobile phone subscribers, and rise in adoption of varactor diode within radio frequency design arena. In addition, the restraining factor by which the market is influenced includes high cost of varactor diode compared to available alternatives such as zensor diode. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the varactor diode market size during the forecast period.

The market in North America is expected to account the second-highest revenue share contribution to the market followed by markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, respectively, owing to factor such as increase in adoption of varactor diode in defense & military for radars in countries in the region. At present, vendors in the defense industry are primarily focusing on product enhancement and speeding up their R&D process. The growth of varactor diodes or tuning capacitors is increasing the use of radars, as radars contain VCOs, and these VCOs ultimately contain varactor diodes. Such kind of radars are often used in several types of military applications, which include military aircrafts, ships, and seaports.

Varactor diode generates less noise compared to other diodes and is very lighter in weight and smaller in size, which influences the manufacturers for its acceptance and supports the growth of the varactor diode market. While considering the application segment, the mobile device segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in terms of revenue. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global varactor diode market, owing to increase in demand for varactor diode for manufacturing electronics devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other electronic gadgets in countries in the region.

The varactor diode market is segmented based on breakdown voltage, application, and region. Based on breakdown voltage, the market is categorized into 5 V–30 V, 31V–65V, and 65 V>. Based on application, it is divided into defense, aeronautics & marine, satellite communication, mobile devices, and DVD recorders. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

