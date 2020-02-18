Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2026

Sprinkler irrigation is a process of using irrigation water wherein the water is pumped through a pipeline system and sprayed in air for irrigating the soil. Sprinklers are available in a wide range of discharge capacities, which provides efficient coverage from small to large fields and makes them adaptable to irrigable soils.

The global sprinkler irrigation systems market is driven by factors such as increasing concerns of water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops. Moreover, availability of equipment for spraying fertilizers & chemicals using sprinklers, reduction in labor costs, and ease of operations supplement the market growth. However, high instalment costs coupled with lack of social awareness and concerns to save natural resources impede the market growth. Furthermore, the use of remote sensing and information technologies promoting the use of sprinkler irrigation to reduce water losses at both system and farm levels present lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented based on type, product, field size, mobility, application, and geography. Based on type, it is segmented as rotating head system (central pivot, side roll, and travelling big gun), and perforated pipe system (lateral move). Based on product, it is divided into, spray heads & jets, rainport, overhead, rain guns and landscape & residential. Based on field type, it is segmented into small, medium, and large systems. Based on mobility, it is divided into stationary, and towable. Based on application, it is classified into residential, non-residential (hotel & resort, office, and others), and agricultural (field crops). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), T-L Irrigation Co (U.S.), Reinke Manufacturing Company Inc. (U.S.), and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India).

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market for the period of 2016-2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in each region has been mapped based on market share.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Key Segments

By Type

Rotating Head System Central Pivot Side Roll Travelling Big Gun

Perforated Pipe System Lateral Move



By Product

Spray Head & Jet

Rainport

Rain Gun

Overhead

Landscape & Residential

By Field Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Mobility

Stationary

Towable

By Application

Residential

Non-residential Hotel & Resort Office Others (Schools, Golf and Race Course, and Public Enterprises)

Agricultural

Field Crop (Wheat, Gram, and Pulse)

