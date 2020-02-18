You are here

Rotator Cuff Arthropathy Repair Market to Achieve Top Growth with Rising CAGR

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Rotator Cuff Arthropathy Repair Market by Treatment Type (Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement, Muscle/Tendon Transfer, Partial Joint Replacement, and Others), and Age Group (Less Than 50, from 50-65, and from 65 to70) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″.

The key players operating in the global rotator cuff arthropathy market include Johnson & Johnson, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer-Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Cayenne Medical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A, FH Orthopedics S.A.S., Evolutis India Private Limited, and DJO Global, Inc.

 

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
  • The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
  • Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Rotator Cuff Arthropathy Repair Market Key Segments:

By Treatment Type

  • Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement
  • Muscle/Tendon Transfer
  • Partial Joint Replacement
  • Others

By Age Group

  • Less than 50
  • From 50 to 65
  • From 65 to 70

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Turkey
    • Argentina
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

