RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market to Achieve High Growth in the coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market by Type of Drug Delivery Technology (Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Technology, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Technology, Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery Technology, and Aptamer Drug Delivery Technology), and Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, and Metabolic Disorders) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The Global market size of RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players that operate in the market include Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Calondo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Marina Biotech Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., and Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market Key Segments:

By Type of Drug Delivery Technology

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Technology

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Technology

Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery Technology

Aptamer Drug Delivery Technology

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Metabolic Disorders

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



