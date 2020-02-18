Oryzenin Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Oryzenin market was valued at USD 88.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 291.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Oryzenin is a glutellin found in rice. The growing importance regarding consumption of plant based proteins is driving the demand for oryzenin. The proven health benefits from rice based proteins is expected to play a major role in driving demand for oryzenin over the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10007973

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for rice proteins

1.2 Growing health consciousness among consumers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rice protein acceptance is still at nascent stage

2.2 Competition from other plant proteins

Market Segmentation:

The global Oryzenin market is segmented on the type, application, function, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Isolates

1.2 Concentrates

1.3 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Bakery and Confectionery

2.2 Beverages

2.3 Sports and Energy Nutrition

2.4 Dairy Alternatives

2.5 Meat Analogues and Extenders

2.6 Others

3. By Function:

3.1 Texturing

3.2 Gelling

3.3 Foaming

3.4 Emulsifying

View Source Of Related Reports:

Oryzenin Market

Coding Bootcamp Market

Higher Education Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Smart Home Market

Omega 3 Market

Quantum Computing Market

5G Infrastructure Market

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Axiom Foods Inc.

2. AIDP Inc.

3. Beneo GmbH

4. Ricebran Technologies Inc.

5. The Green Labs Inc.

6. Bioway Organic Ingredients

7. Golden Grain Group

8. Ribus Inc.

9. Kerry Group PLC

10. Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10007973

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Oryzenin market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald