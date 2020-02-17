Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market size to grow 9.1% by 2020

Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $422.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the period of 2015-2020. Currently, North America occupies the largest market share of approximately 35%, owing to its largest percentage share of obese population. However, developing markets would witness a faster adoption of weight loss and weight management diet during the forecast period.

Better-for-you food and beverage account for the largest share of the overall sales value and would continue to be the leading contributor over the forecast period (2015 2020). The segment would account for the highest sales value of $396.6 billion by 2020. Better-for-you products such as breakfast cereals, yogurt, low calorie beverages and portion control dessert & bakery products would continue to gain popularity among consumers. Adoption rate of dietary supplements would increase in developing economies including Asia Pacific and Latin America. Meal replacements, which include protein shakes and nutritional bars amongst others, would witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period and would find greater adoption amongst women, children and working professionals as a substitute for regular food items.

Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/670

Weight loss dietary supplements and meal replacements are majorly sold through direct distribution, health & beauty stores and online distribution. Products of leading players in the market such as Herbalife are sold exclusively through a vast network of independent distributors across the globe. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are major distribution channels for better-for-you food & beverages. However, small retail formats comprising of departmental stores, grocery stores and others are fast catching up in order to compete with large retail format.

Key Findings of Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market:

North America is the highest revenue generating market for weight loss and weight management diet due to high obesity rate

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to factors such as changing food habits and increasing per-capita income

Adoption of better-for-you food & beverages would witness a rapid increase in developing economies such as China, India and Brazil

Meal replacements would find greater adoption among working professionals, women and children as a substitute for regular food items

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/670

Prominent companies profiled in the report include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Herbalife International, Kelloggs Company, eDiets.com Inc., Nutrisystems Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Weight Watchers International Inc., Medifast Inc. and Kraft Foods. Herbalife has a robust network of over 2.3 million independent distributors across the globe. Diverse range of weight management products offered by Nutrisystems including breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts has enabled it to gain competitive advantage.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald