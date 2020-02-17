Test and Measurement Equipment Market Demand in Automotive, Aerospace, IT, Government, and Semiconductor & Electronics Sector

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Outlook – 2026

Test and measurement equipment are the equipment that are used while designing and manufacturing a product or service to ensure highest level of customer satisfaction with products and services. The test and measurement equipment play an important role in the delivery of product and service quality to the customer. Test and measurement equipment are used in several industries such as medical, automotive, energy, telecommunications, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense.

Test and measurement equipment are used in different phases of the product life cycle, such as design of new products and development of old product. Test and measurement equipment are also used for the final inspection of end products. On the basis of product, the general-purpose test equipment segment values for the largest market share followed by mechanical test equipment. Automated test equipment oscilloscopes cover the major test and measurement equipment market share in general-purpose test equipment.

Geographically, North America cover the largest market share as several major players are present in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at a fastest pace as the governments in these regions are taking various initiatives to promote the innovations and R&D in their countries. The automotive industry is expected to gain the highest market share, considering the recent trends related to the connected car and autonomous car. Due to the development of new healthcare equipment, patient-monitoring systems, and personal emergency reporting systems the healthcare sector is expected to drive the test and measurement equipment market.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market by Product (General Purpose Test Equipment and Mechanical Test Equipment), Service Type (Calibration Services and Repair Services/After Sales Services), End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, It & Telecommunications, Education & Government, Semiconductor & Electronics, Industrial, and Healthcare), Instrumentation Type (Active Probes, Data Acquisition, Field Instrumentation, Lab Instrumentation, Laser Distance Measurement, Scales & Weight, and Spectroscopy), and Type (Destructive and Non-Destructive Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Some of the major factors that drive the growth of the test and measurement equipment market include increase in demand for T&M solutions by end users, increase in technological advancement, and rise in demand for electronic devices. However, the price sensitivity of test and measurement equipment is expected to restrain the market growth. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the test and measurement equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advent of 5G technology and deployment of LTE & LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks Rapid Penetration of IoT Devices are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The test and measurement equipment market is segmented based on product, service type, end use and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into general purpose test equipment and mechanical test equipment. By service type, it is categorized into calibration services and repair services/after sales services. Based on End Use, the market is divided into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, education & government, semiconductor & electronics, industrial, and healthcare. By instrumentation type, it is classified into active probes, data acquisition, field instrumentation, lab instrumentation, laser distance measurement, scales & weight, and spectroscopy. Based on type, it is categorized into destructive and non-destructive testing.

Based on region, the market is analyzed into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Fortive Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Anritsu Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

EXFO, Inc.

Advantest Corporation

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the test and measurement equipment market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall test and measurement equipment market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the test and measurement equipment industry.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

General Purpose Test Equipment

Mechanical Test Equipment

By Service Type

Calibration Services

Repair Services/After Sales Services

By End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

It & Telecommunications

Education & Government

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

By Instrumentation Type

Active Probes

Data Acquisition

Field Instrumentation

Lab Instrumentation

Laser Distance Measurement

Scales & Weight

Spectroscopy

By Type

Destructive

Non-destructive

By Regions Covered:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



