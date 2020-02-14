Role of Safety Laser Scanner in Industry 4.0 Market

Safety laser scanners are the electro-sensitive protective device (ESPE). They are used for scanning the surroundings with the use of infrared laser beams. With the help of laser beams, the safety laser scanner detects or forms a protective field for protecting from hazardous area. Safety laser scanner uses time of flight technology that is beneficial for calculating the position based on the time it takes for the laser to bounce off an object and return to the unit. In short, safety laser scanners immediately detect or sense the objects if it is near the protective field.

The safety laser scanner market is expected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2026 due to surge in demand for automation in different industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare, and others. In healthcare sector, lasers are used for improving patient safety. In addition, safety laser scanners are broadly used in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry for drug manufacturing that is the process of industrial-scale

, which requires continuous monitoring of an object and accuracy. Laser-based safety scanners play an important role in warehousing, packaging, and logistics operations in manufacturing industries. For instance, safety laser scanners are used in autonomous monitoring vehicles or movable service robots for industrial use. These scanners are equipped in warehouse areas also for transport and storage. Thus, all these factors are highly responsible for the market growth.

Factors such as increase in fatalities in workplaces, rise in usage of mobile safety laser scanners, and surge in need for high user friendliness, seamless integration, and high-power efficiency drive the safety laser scanner market growth. However, high cost and safety mats offering similar protective solutions are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in safety and security measures regarding use of machinery and rise in stringent government regulations in many countries for safety of worker are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the safety laser scanner market.

The safety laser scanner market is segmented into three categories by type, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into mobile safety laser scanner and stationary safety laser scanner. By end use, it is categorized into automotive, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the safety laser scanner industry include Rockwell Automation, Leuze Electronic GmbH, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, IDEC Corporation, Sick AG, Banner Engineering, and Hans TURCK. These key players focus on R&D activities related to safety laser scanner technologies and adopt various strategies such as acquisition, mergers, collaboration, and others to enhance products in the market. For instance, IDEC Corporation, a U.S.-based company, focuses on automation and provides considerably safe and reliable solutions. The company continually expands the business in automation by developing effective and efficient technologies by entering into new scopes. IDEC has long been known for its superior safety technologies and products such as safety laser scanners.

In addition, Keyence India Pvt Ltd, a Japan-based company, developed innovating products in the field of automation and in such a way that it meets the requirements of the market for high-performance products. It provides effective and efficient solution in the safety laser systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global safety laser scanner market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the safety laser scanner industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

