Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market to Achieve High Worldwide Growth and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Global Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market by Type (Natural Extract, Synthetic Products) by Application (Insect Repellent Spray, Repellent Liquid, Other) – Opportunities and Forecast, 2019-2026”.

 

The Global market size of Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

 

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Citrefine International Limited, Wisconsin Pharmacal Inc, Beyond Industries China Ltd, Nanning Venusson Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, J & K Scientific Ltd BOC Sciences, T & W group, Shanghai wecan Industrial Co Ltd, Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology Co Ltd., and Jinan Haohua Industry Co LTD. have also been provided in this report.

 

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
  • The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
  • Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

 

Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market Key Segments:

By Type

  • Natural Extract
  • Synthetic Products

By Application

  • Insect Repellent Spray
  • Repellent Liquid
  • Other

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • Australia
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Taiwan
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Turkey
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

