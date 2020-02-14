Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market to Achieve High Worldwide Growth and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Global Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market by Type (Natural Extract, Synthetic Products) by Application (Insect Repellent Spray, Repellent Liquid, Other) – Opportunities and Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The Global market size of Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Citrefine International Limited, Wisconsin Pharmacal Inc, Beyond Industries China Ltd, Nanning Venusson Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, J & K Scientific Ltd BOC Sciences, T & W group, Shanghai wecan Industrial Co Ltd, Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology Co Ltd., and Jinan Haohua Industry Co LTD. have also been provided in this report.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market Key Segments:

By Type

Natural Extract

Synthetic Products

By Application

Insect Repellent Spray

Repellent Liquid

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



