Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market to Achieve High Worldwide Growth and Opportunities
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Global Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market by Type (Natural Extract, Synthetic Products) by Application (Insect Repellent Spray, Repellent Liquid, Other) – Opportunities and Forecast, 2019-2026”.
The Global market size of Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Citrefine International Limited, Wisconsin Pharmacal Inc, Beyond Industries China Ltd, Nanning Venusson Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, J & K Scientific Ltd BOC Sciences, T & W group, Shanghai wecan Industrial Co Ltd, Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology Co Ltd., and Jinan Haohua Industry Co LTD. have also been provided in this report.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
- The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
- Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.
Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Natural Extract
- Synthetic Products
By Application
- Insect Repellent Spray
- Repellent Liquid
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
