Functional Proteins Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Forecast 2019-2026

Functional proteins are biochemical compounds comprising polypeptides that carry out biological activities. For instance, the immunoglobulins present in colostrum has a positive impact on the immune system of animals. These proteins have several benefits such as improve health, mitigate the effect of pathogens, and reduce recovery time after intestinal disorder.

The global functional proteins market is driven by rise in demand for animal-derived proteins in sports and fitness nutrition and development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for applications in the food industry. However, high cost involved in R&D activities and stringent laws by regulatory bodies hamper the market growth. Furthermore, recent advancements in protein powder manufacturing to promote health benefits such as muscle gain and fat loss present lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global functional proteins market is segmented based on source, type, structure, form, application, and geography. Based on source, it is divided into plant (beans and soya), and animal (eggs, dairy, poultry, and beef). On the basis of type, it is classified into hydrolysates (hydrolyzed animal protein and hydrolyzed vegetable protein), whey-based (isolate and concentrate), casein & caseinate, and soy-based (isolate and concentrate). Based on structure, it is segmented into primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. On the basis of form, it is segmented into liquid and powder. On the basis of application, it is classified as functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players profiled in this report are Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Glanbia Plc (The Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Archer Daniel Midland Company (U.S.), and FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands).

