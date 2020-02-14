Food Pathogen Testing Market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Pathogen testing is a process of detecting and eliminating pathogens in food products contaminated due to improper cooking, storage, or exposure to animal manure. The processes involved in pathogen testing include screening of pre-process raw materials, monitoring, and releasing the safe finished products in an accurate and cost effective manner.

The global food pathogen testing market is driven by increasing incidents of food poisoning, rising consumer awareness regarding food safety, use of genetically modified organisms, and stringent regulations by government agencies regarding food safety. However, lack of knowledge and awareness about food safety regulations among manufacturers hamper the market growth. Furthermore, recent advancements in nanobiotechnology, and pathogen testing methods such as immunomagnetic separation and polymerase chain reaction to improve the time taken and sensitivity of pathogen detection present lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global food pathogen testing market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, and others (Norovirus and Rotavirus). Based on technology, it is segmented into traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), and rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and immunoassay). On the basis of application, it is classified into meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, and fruit & vegetable. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker, Inc., IFP Institut Fr Produktqualitt GmbH, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Genetic Id Na Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global food pathogen testing market for the period of 20162023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in each region has been mapped based on market share.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald