Marine Electronics Market by Component, Application and Industrial Vertical 2019 – 2026

Marine electronics include the machines and electronics such as chart-plotters, marine VHF radio, marine radar, and others that are designed and developed for the marine industry. Marine electronics has wide applications in satellite television, marine fuel management, autopilot system, and others.

Marine vessels use electronic systems for marine vhf communication, multifunctional navigation, GPS and RADAR systems, SONAR modules, audio and video equipment, satellite TV, marine autopilot, thermal and security cameras, lighting appliances and various other analog and digital instruments. The boost in the maritime industry is expected to increase the demand for marine electronics.

The major market players in marine electronics industry include Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Germany), FLIR Systems Inc. (US), Furuno Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Garmin International (US), Ultra Electronics (UK), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan), and Wartsila SAM Electronics GmbH (Germany).

Key Market Growth Driving Factors:

1. The growth in the marine international trade market, increasing trend of recreational boats like luxury yachts and cruise ships, expanding naval forces in the developing and developed economies including the U.S., Russia, China, the UK, India, and others, and increase in demand for sea food market is expected to play major role in the development of the marine electronics market.

2. The marine electronics market is expected to showcase tremendous growth during the forecast period. The increase in transportation overseas requires enhanced use of advanced electronic navigation, sonar, and radar systems for proximity sensing, and other applications, which influences the demand for marine electronic devices.

3. In addition, advanced applications of electronic hardware and software in naval forces across the globe has increased the demand for marine electronic systems. The increase in demand for sea food is leading toward adoption of marine electronic system advanced SONAR systems, cold storage systems, & sensors and other electronic systems, which influences the global market.

4. The growing industry of luxury yachts and recreational boats has also accelerated the market for fancy lightings, TVs, audio and video systems, along with other electronic components. All these factors contribute to the marine electronics market growth.

5. The disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things, autonomous surface vessels, block chain, augmented reality, virtual reality, drones, robotics, and cyborg crew is the future of marine electronics industry, which is projected to secure considerable market share during forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The developing and developed countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, the UK, India are over-fueled with global economic growth, as the result of which the maritime transport policies across various economic zones, in terms of freight costs, have been reduced. This boosts marine activities such as fishing, sea bed mining & exploration, and others. For instance, inland waterways are developed in countries like India, owing to government initiatives toward promotion of marine services. Therefore, the rise in marine trading activities in South East Asia is expected to boost the marine industrial vertical electronic market which, in turn, is anticipated to rise the demand for marine electronic devices during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The marine electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. On the basis of application, it is categorized into multifunctional navigations, GPS and radar systems, very high frequency communication systems, SONAR systems, marine autopilot, thermal & security, cameras, and lighting appliances. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is categorized into naval ships, merchant ships, fishing ships, yacht/recreational ships. On the basis of region, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the marine electronics market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Multifunctional Navigations

GPS and Radar Systems

Very High Frequency communication systems

SONAR systems

Marine Autopilot

Thermal & Security Cameras

Lighting appliances

By Industrial Vertical

Defense

Merchant Navy

Fishing

Sports and Cruise

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

