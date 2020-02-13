Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2028

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2028, and it is estimated to contribute around $7250 million till 2028. Magnetic resonance imaging is a technique that uses radio waves and magnetic fields to create detailed images of tissues and organs of the human body. The images given by MRI is used for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. There are many other imaging technologies that are being used in the medical sector such as X-ray, CT scan, Ultrasound among others; of which, MRI is the most used technique to diagnose any diseased patient.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233484

There are many benefits of MRI over other imaging devices, like the faster speed of MRI; crisp and clear quality of the image; it can produce 3D isotropic images; the capability of producing an image in the plane; and the most important one being, MRI produces very low or no medical radiation. There are many factors that are driving the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market such as fast-growing geriatric population; increasing the number of lifestyle-oriented diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases; increasing awareness regarding early age diagnostics; latest advancement in MRI devices and related technologies; rising neurological diseases and other nerve-related issues; along with, rising healthcare expenditures.

MRI devices are technologically advanced machinery that requires skilled and highly trained doctors to operate the devices, this adds up the total cost of MRI services. The MRI devices have the high cost of purchase, installation, and, functioning, that can only be afforded by financially sound hospitals and laboratories. This high cost of MRI services acts as a barrier in the growth of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233484

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World. Of which, North America dominates the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market as the region is highly developed and technological advanced; the healthcare expenditure is rising in the region, along with growing awareness regarding healthcare issues; advanced healthcare setup and infrastructure, and so on.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, the reason being rapidly growing geriatric population in the region that increases the number of people suffering from chronic diseases resulting in the rising use of MRI services in diagnostic tests and treatment of diseases. China and India are the major economies of the region having the largest population in the world, which is contributing heavily in the global magnetic resonance (MRI) systems market. Europe, also, is showing positive growth in global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market, the major reasons being rising geriatric population in the region, along with rapid technological advancements, and favorable healthcare reforms.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233484

Some of the major market players are Esoate SPA, GE Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., IMRIS Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith and nephew Inc., Stryker Corporation, Philips Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Toshiba Medical systems Corp., Medtronic Inc., Siemens Healthcare, etc. Acquisition, mergers, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the market players to sustain in the market.

Company Profile:

AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY INC

ESOATE SPA

FONA CORPORATION

IMRIS, INC

NEUSOFT MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

ESAOTE S.P.A

GE HEALTHCARE

HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATION

MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

SAMSUNG MEDISON CO. LTD.

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

MEDTRONIC INC

TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233484

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides a significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Source of trending New Reports:

Intellectual Property Software Market

Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market

Remote Browser Market

Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization (EFSS) Market

Consumer Finance Market

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market

Self-Healing Grid Market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald