Gaming Social Media Advertising Market Spend in India : Key Facts and Predictions Presented Until Forecast Period

Gaming Social Media Advertising Spend in India

Social gaming advertising spend in India stood at US$12 million by end of 2015, accounting for 6.6% of total social media advertising. During 2011-2015, social gaming advertising in the country has increased at a CAGR of 60.0%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$18 million, representing an increase of 50.2% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed social gaming ad spend to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% to reach US$57 million in 2020, accounting for 8.3% of the total social media advertising spend. This report answers the following key questions:

How is social media advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on social media gaming advertising by gaming categories?

How is social media marketing budget being allocated and utilized?

How is social media mobile advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

This report provides detailed social media gaming advertising spend data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. It does not contain any analyst commentary as such. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: India

Market Focus: Social Media Gaming Marketing

Industry Focus: All Industry Verticals

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the social media advertising spend in the India. This report provides:

Data covering future of social media advertising spend and its share in total online advertising.

Data covering future of social media gaming advertising spend and its share in social media advertising.

Data covering future of social media mobile advertising spend and its share in social media advertising.

Social media gaming advertising spend for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Social media marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend.

