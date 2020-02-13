Digital Advertising Market Spend in Canada : Key Facts and Predictions Presented Until Forecast Period

Digital Advertising Spend in Canada

Online advertising spend in Canada stood at US$4.8 billion by end of 2015, accounting for 27.2% of total advertising. During 2011-2015, online advertising in the country has increased at a CAGR of 15.3%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$5.4 billion, representing an increase of 13.4% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed online advertising spend to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% to reach US$8.3 billion in 2020, accounting for 32.6% of the total advertising spend. This report answers the following key questions:

How is online advertising expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on online advertising by industries?

How is online marketing budget being allocated and utilized?

Which marketing objectives are driving the advertising spend on online?

Which advertising formats are gaining popularity on online to target consumers?

Which online sites are gaining or declining their market share in the country?

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10245369

This report provides detailed online advertising spend database, covering in-depth trend analysis across segments and themes for a period of 9 years (2019-2027). This report provides trend analysis through charts and tables. The online advertising spend database breaks down into following eight key areas –

Market Share of Online: This report provides online advertising spend growth dynamics, contextualizing it with broader online advertising spend.

Channel Split: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by desktop and mobile channels.

Format Split: This report provides break down by the following formats:

Search Ad Spend

Display Ad Spend

Sponsorship Ad Spend

Classified Ad Spend

Email Ad Spend

Video Ad Spend

Industry Split: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend across 14 key industry verticals.

Food & Beverages

Health & Beauty

Technology & ICT Services

Leisure Travel & Tourism

Financial Services

Automotive

Media

Entertainment

Telecoms

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Public Sector

Real estate

Education

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10245369

Advertising Objectives: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by key marketing objectives:

Branding

Direct Sales

Lead Generation/Increase Traffic

Product Launch

By Gaming: This report provides breakdown of online gaming advertising spend by following categories:

Around Games & Apps Environment Ad Spend

In Game Environment Ad Spend

In Game Immersive Ad Spend

Exclusive Advertising Games Spend

By Social Networking Sites: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by key online platforms (sites) for a period of 9 years (2019-2027).

Macroeconomic, Business and Consumer Drivers: Data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend

This report provides detailed online advertising spend data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. It does not contain any analyst commentary as such. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: Canada

Market Focus: Online Marketing

Industry Focus: All Industry Verticals

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the online advertising spend in the Canada. This report provides:

Data covering future of online advertising spend and its share in total advertising.

Data covering future of online mobile advertising spend and its share in online advertising.

Online advertising spend for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/digital-advertising-spend-in-canadamarket/10245369

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064

Other Reports :

Wound Measurement Devices Market

Growth Differentiation Factor 8 Market

Gamma Globulin Market

Dupuytren Contracture Drug Market

Drugs for Toxoplasmosis Market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald