Dental Consumables Market Development Opportunities and Trends in Global Industry 2020 to 2026

The report provides detailed analyses of the top winning strategies, market share & estimations, driving factors & opportunities, key market segments, and competitive landscape. As per the report, the global dental consumables market was pegged at $41.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $55.58 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2023.

High prevalence of dental diseases among geriatric population, surge in dental tourism across emerging economies, and increase in demand for minimally invasive dental procedures drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, increase in awareness about oral hygiene supplements the market growth. However, high cost of dental products along with very limited reimbursement hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and increase in awareness about proper dentition are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Retail dental care essentials segment to retain largest share through 2023

The retail dental care essentials segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue. This is attributed to the surge in awareness programs for oral health & hygiene launched by major players & government organizations. However, the periodontics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of novel technologies and rise in incidence of periodontal diseases. The other segments analyzed in the report include dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, and orthodontics.

Asia-Pacific region to manifest fastest growth by 2023

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2023, owing to rise in awareness regarding dental disorders, surge in geriatric population, improved accessibility to medical services, and increase in product availability. However, Europe held the largest market share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the total revenue, owing to increase in the number of dental restoration cases due to high incidence of dental disorders in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Torchbearers of the market

The major market players analyzed in the report include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

