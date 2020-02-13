Bread Improvers Market anticipated to maintain a dominant position in market throughout the forecast period

A dough/bread improver is used to improve all aspects of the bread and provide the required tolerance and flexibility during all stages of the baking processmixing, fermentation, baking, and shelf life. Hence, the ultimate aim of any improver is to make the baking process simpler, deliver high quality products to the consumer, and earn higher returns for the baker. The bakery and confectionery industries are highly competitive sectors and thus bakers are constantly working to provide high quality products, which offer value for money. In this task, bread improvers are of immense assistance to them.

The growth in consumption of bakery products, high degree of innovation and ever growing demand for organic bread due to health concerns are the major drivers for this market. However, on the other hand awareness and reluctance to preservatives in bakery products among the general public and strict food security norms by government may hold down the market expansion slightly. Nevertheless, there is immense opportunity for development of organic bread with minimum preservatives and use of enzymes as an alternative to emulsifiers to reduce production costs.

The report segments the bread improvers market on the basis of form, ingredient, type, application, and geography. Based on form, it is classified into powder, granular, liquid, and paste. Based on ingredient, it is segregated into emulsifiers, oxidizing agents, enzymes, and reducing agents. Based on type, it is bifurcated into organic and inorganic. Based on application, it is divided into cakes, bread, Viennoiseries, and others. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis of major market players such as Fazer Group, Ireks GmbH, CSM Bakery Solutions, Rood Ram, Nutex N.V., Pak Holding, Riken Vitamin, National Bread Improvers, Group Soufflet, Bakels Worldwide, Lesaffre, E.I. Du PontDe Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Corbion N.V., Lallemand Inc., and Pfahnl Backmittel GmbH.

