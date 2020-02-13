Biohazard cleanup not a simple process – ASAP Restoration and Remodeling

LOS ANGELES, CA – January28, 2020 – Biohazard cleanup is not a simple process in California. The state has laws, rules and regulations that say how a site can be cleaned and what has to be done with the materials removed.

What is a biohazard? Wikipedia says it is “a biological hazard, or biohazard, is a biological substance that poses a threat to the health of living organisms, primarily humans. This could include a sample of a microorganism, virus or toxin that can affect human health.”

Crime scene cleaner Avi Peretz, owner of ASAP Restoration, says most people don’t realize exactly what the law says is a biohazard. If blood is spilled at the site, then it is requires biohazard clean up work. Why? Blood is a potential biohazard because of the potential for diseases in the blood.

“We’re talking about significant amounts of blood and a crime scene. If you cut your finger in your kitchen, that is not considered a biohazard site under California law. Just wipe down the surfaces with cleaner and toss the paper towels or rag in the trash,” he said.

Biohazard goes beyond blood. It is anything that is part of the body or comes out of a body. Cleanup crews have to wear special gear. Disposal is another matter.

“You can just clean up a biohazard scene and toss it in the trash. Think doctor’s office. They have special containers for needles and company picks all that up and sends it to an incinerator.” Mr. Peretz said. “It is similar for a cleanup crew.

Records have to be kept for three years under California law. The records must track the waste from point of origin to the final disposal. It is a good idea to keep a record of what and how much was cleaned up too, Mr. Peretz said.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald