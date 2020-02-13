2020 Trending Companies in Area Sensor Market: Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Sony, and Honeywell

Why You Need Area Sensor Technology

There is an increase in the use of smart technology as it helps track objects. Area sensors help detect gases, pressure, current, voltage, and other physical parameters. The application of area sensors in a hazardous environment, manufacturing industries, public places, secured places like government buildings, and bases of defense force with confidential information has increased and is expected to grow significantly during the projected years.

The adoption of this concept in the current day manufacturing facilities of oil and mineral refineries, paint manufacturing units, and chemical plants have increased. The use of the sensor for the safe environment as that from gas leakage, excess-pressure detection, oil spill detection is ready to grow in the upcoming scenario. The area sensor is also applied in the confidential premises for human detection or suspicious activities in the area. The assembly lines in the manufacturing units also have started incorporating area sensors to detect faults in production. This is expected to increase the demand for area sensors during the forecast period.

Key Market Growth Driving Factors:

The top impacting factors boosting the area sensor market are the increase in prominence of intrinsic safety and the impositions of strict government regulations that compel industries to take measures. Countries such as UK, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Austria, The Netherlands, and Switzerland have setup standards, ratings, and safety certifications for sensor safety.

The requirement of precision in the competitive scenario for manufacturers has pushed them to incorporate the latest technology for efficient output to meet the increase in demand for supplies. There also has been an increase in the attempt of malicious activities by felons thus bending the security domain toward the use of smart sensor technology.

Growth in the emerging and developing countries in the world is expected to pick from the next year therefore the area sensor market is expected to pace-up globally. The application of area sensors to maintain precision in sports, for maintaining integrated and safe international borders can be the key areas in terms of future aspect of the area sensor market.

Market Segmentation:

The area sensor market is segmented into product type which is further categorized into thickness, size, and shape.

On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into NPN open collector and PNP open collector. Based on application, it is categorized into presence detection, safeguard, examination & measurement, marking, and processing. Based on industrial vertical, it is divided into retail, chemical industry, oil refineries, manufacturing units, aerospace & defense forces, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players and Their Strategies

There hasn’t been a large number of players in the global area sensor market but there is the presence of a comparatively large number of suppliers of raw material and resources.

Some of the major companies in area sensor industry include Keyence corporation, Riko opto-electronics technology co. ltd., Panasonic corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Infineon Technologies Ag, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International Plc., Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global area sensor market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

