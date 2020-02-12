Underwater Lighting Market Growth Factors and Their Definite Impact on Revenue 2019–2026

Underwater lighting is used from large swimming pools to small aquariums. Around 50% of the global population is residing in urban areas, which has led to an increase in a large number of houses; thereby, increasing the number of swimming pools. The ongoing urbanization and increase in disposable income have led to an increase in the number of swimming pools.

The improved lifestyle of the consumers also increases the demand for swimming pools. Therefore, an increase in the demand of swimming pools is the key factor that drives the growth of the underwater lighting market. Various sources for underwater lightning are LED halogen and metal halide lamps. Underwater lighting has a wide range of applications such as boat/yacht lighting and fountains. An increase in underwater sports activities such as scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, and snorkeling is expected to fuel the growth of the underwater lighting market.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of government initiatives to support the adoption of energy-efficient LEDs also boosts the market growth. However, high installation costs of energy-efficient LEDs restrain the growth of the underwater lighting market.

The market of underwater lightning is highly competitive and the strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in February 2018, Shadow-Caster has announced its integration with Garmin OneHelm platform. This platform enables users with complete integrated control of all lighting on a vessel. Shadow-Caster’s system provides the user an availability to set the brightness and color for multiple zones through the Garmin multi-function display.

The major companies profiled in the global underwater lighting market include Hayward Industries Inc., Acuity Brands Inc., Shadow Caster Inc., Signify Holding, OceanLED Marine Ltd., Lumishore, Attwood Corporation, Aqualuma LED Lighting, T-H Marine Supplies Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, and others.

The significant impacting factors for the growth of the underwater lighting market include an increase in demand for underwater lighting in swimming pools, rise in underwater sports and amusement activities, and surge in number of government initiatives to support the adoption of energy-efficient LEDs. In addition, the restraining factor by which the market is influenced includes high installation costs of energy-efficient LEDs. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the underwater lighting market during the forecast period.

The underwater lighting market is segmented based on light source, mounting type, installation type, application, and region. Based on light source, the market is categorized into led, halogen, and metal halide lamps. On the basis of mounting type, it is bifurcated into flush mounted and surface mounted. By installation type, it is divided into new installations and retrofit installations. Based on application, it is categorized into boat/yacht lighting, swimming pools, fountains, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global underwater lighting market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global underwater lighting market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global underwater lighting market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

