Silk Protein Market would grow high CAGR with top companies like KISCO Ltd, AMSilk GmbH, Vaxess & more

Silk is a natural protein fiber that consists of fibroin and is produced by larvae of insects to form cocoons. Fibroin is an excellent absorbing and water-binding protein that is biocompatible and non-toxic. Insects such as web spinners and raspy crickets produce silk throughout their lives. The most commonly used type of silk comes from mulberry silkworms. Silk protein is extracted from ground silk fiber Bombyx mori, raw silk, and other natural resources. The process of silk production is known as sericulture. Silk protein consists of active components such as amino acids and oligopeptides, which are extracted during hydrolysis of silk proteins. The important feature of silk protein is that the tripeptides and dipeptides can easily enter into blood steam through the dermis layer of skin.

Silk protein is often used in cosmetic products, hair care, body care, and skin care. Silk protein is used in beauty products as it is a vital ingredient for reducing wrinkles, anti-aging, hydrating the scalp, and rejuvenating skin. Silk protein effectively inhibits the formation of tyrosinase, which helps in keeping the skin white and delicate. Silk protein contains excellent anti-inflammatory and repair effects that help reduce inflammation, heal the skin damage and improve facial paralysis. It is also helpful in increasing cell metabolism and promoting blood circulation. In the pharmaceutical industry, silk protein is used for creating surgical sutures. Silk protein contains high flexible band tensile strength, which is used to create plasters and bandages.

The global silk protein market is driven by natural cosmetics and personal care products such as shampoo, lotions, skin moisturizers, hair oil, and others. Moreover, it is also used as dietary supplements in developing countries. Further, silk protein demand in the medical industry is on the rise owing to its antioxidant and anticoagulant properties, which help in making tissue engineering, bandages and plasters.

The global silk protein market is segmented based on the type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into fibroin and sericin. Based on application, it is categorized into cosmetics & personal care industry, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplement, and textile industry. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the silk protein market include SILKTECH Biopharmaceuticals, KISCO Ltd, Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd. (China), China Silk Corporation, Sinosilk Co, Ltd, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Vaxess, Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., and Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the silk protein market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as the global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Fibroin

Sericin

By Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Textile Industry

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



