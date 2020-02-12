Photosensitive Glass Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

Emerging applications of photosensitive glass in photolithography and increase in demand for the same have worked as two major driving factors for the growth of the market. On the other hand, limited global manufacturers and high price of the product have curtailed down the growth to certain extent. However, rise in application of photosensitive glass across various industries has created a number of opportunities in the market.

Click Here To Access The Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3125

As per the report, the global photosensitive glass market was estimated at $6.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $10.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-2025. The global photosensitive glass market is divided based on region and application. Based on region, the market is evaluated across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. And, based on application, the market is divided into construction, ornaments, decorative, electronics, and automotive.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2025

North America contributed to nearly half of the total market share, airing a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2025. The increasing demand for photosensitive glass in U.S. and Canada has enabled the province to have the highest market share. Also, established construction industry and economically strong status of the region has spurred the cause. Last but not the least; technologically established background of North America is further expected to contribute more in the advancement of photolithography over the years to come.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3125

Decorative sector remains to be quite profitable throughout the forecast period

Based on end-user, the decorative segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market in 2017. The fact that this glass has a rich appearance has made it grab the highest market share of photosensitive glass. Especially, increase in consumer demand for this product during special occasion and festivals boosts the growth of the market to a significant extent. At the same time, the electronics segment happens to be the fastest growing market, garnering a CAGR of 8.1% during the estimated period. Especially, the favorable properties like permanent refractive change, good constancy, grain-free image, high strength, correct reproducibility etc. have made them an ideal choice as compared to other glasses.

Key market players-

Key market players highlighted in the research include Gaffer Glass USA, Corning Incorporated, Hoya Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation and Schott AG. They tend to adhere to a number of unique strategies and that’s how they have become able to maintain their exclusivity in the market.

Obtain Report Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/photosensitive-glass-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald