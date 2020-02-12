Industrial Enzymes Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Global Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Amylase, Cellulase, Protease, Lipase, Rennet, and Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Cleaning Agents, Textiles, Animal Feed, Pulp and Paper, and Other), and by Source (Plant, Animal, and Microorganisms) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.
The global market size of industrial enzymes market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, source, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into amylase, cellulase, protease, lipase, rennet, and others (papain, lactase, glucose oxidase, and catalase). By application, the market is classified into food & beverage, cleaning agents, textiles, animal feed, pulp and paper, and other (medicine and bio-fuel). By source, it is categorized into plant, animal, and microorganisms. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the major player analyzed in this report are Novozymes, DuPont Nutrition & Health, BASF SE, DSM N.V., Amano Enzyme Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Aumgene Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Enzymatic Deinking Technologies, LLC, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial enzymes market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
- The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.
- Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.
Industrial Enzymes Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Amylase
- Cellulase
- Protease
- Lipase
- Rennet
- Others (Papain, Lactase, Glucose Oxidase, and Catalase)
By Application
- Food & Beverage
- Cleaning Agents
- Textiles
- Animal Feed
- Pulp and Paper
- Other (Medicine and Bio-Fuel)
By Source
- Plant
- Animal
- Microorganisms
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Argentina
- Turkey
- Rest of LAMEA
Other Top Companies
- Megazyme
- Noor Enzymes Pvt Ltd
- Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Quat-Chem Ltd.
- BioSphere srl
- Codexis
- AST Enzymes
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Thermostable Enzyme Laboratory Co., Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
