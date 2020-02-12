Automotive Battery Sensor Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2030

The global market for automotive battery sensor is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2020-2030. The global market is valued at $2.4 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $6.6 billion by the end of forecast period of 2030. Increasing overall vehicle demand globally, rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicle due to stringent government regulations, and technological advancement by OEMs; are the major factors contributing in the growth of automotive battery sensor market. Rising concern regarding emission is expected to fuel the demand of fuel-efficient vehicle which will further enhance overall automotive battery sensor demand.

The electric battery sensor provides reliable and precise information on the status of batteries while taking battery aging effects into account. By providing this relevant information, the battery sensor allows for the implementation of an optimized electrical-power management (EEM) system in the vehicle and supports fuel- and CO2-saving technologies such as start/stop, coasting or recuperation.

The development of the market for automotive battery sensors can be ascribed to the growing stringency of global emission standards, increased adoption of electrical & electronic parts, increased car manufacturing, and increased demand for luxury cars. Further, growing electric vehicle adoption especially in North America and Europe region is expected to support the growth of battery sensor market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive battery sensor owing to the largest producer and consumer of vehicles. Presence of major developing economies such as China and India which offers exponential growth for automotive production as well as demand is the prime factor contributing in being major market for automotive Battery Sensor. Growing electric vehicle demand and adoption rate in Japan, China, and South Korea is expected to further fuel the overall demand of battery sensors in Asia Pacific region.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Battery Sensor Market Report 2020-2030 report include AMS AG, Continental AG, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, Hella, Denso Corporation, INOMATIC, NXP, TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

Research and Analysis Highlights

280 Tables, Charts and Graphs Illustrating the Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market Prospects

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive battery sensor market is segmented on the basis of voltage, communication technology, vehicle type, and geography.

Automotive Battery Sensor Submarket Forecasts by Voltage Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– 12v Battery Sensor Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– 24v Battery Sensor Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– 48v Battery Sensor Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Automotive Battery Sensor Submarket Forecasts by Communication Technology from 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Local Interconnect Network (LIN) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Controller Area Network (CAN) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Automotive Battery Sensor Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type from 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Regional Automotive Battery Sensor Market Forecasts 2020-2030:

North America Automotive Battery Sensor Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

South America Automotive Battery Sensor Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Europe Automotive Battery Sensor Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Sensor Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Rest of the World Automotive Battery Sensor Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Battery Sensor Market

– AMS AG

– Continental AG

– FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

– Hella

– Denso Corporation

– INOMATIC

– NXP

– TE Connectivity

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Texas Instruments

SWOT And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

