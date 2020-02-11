Metagenomics Sequencing Market to Achieve High Growth in the coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Reagents & Consumables, and Services), Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, 16S rRNA Sequencing, Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly, and Metatranscriptomics), and Application (Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics, Clinical Diagnostic, Gut Microbe Characterization, Drug Discovery, Agriculture, and Biofuel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The Global market size of Metagenomics Sequencing Market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5059

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global metagenomics sequencing market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Abbot Laboratories, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Enterome SA, and Brooks Automation, Inc. Other players in the value chain are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Swift Biosciences, Inc., and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5059

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Key Segments:

By Product & Service

Instrument

Reagents & Consumables

Services Analyses & Data Interpretation Solutions Metagenomic Sequencing Services



By Technology

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Metatranscriptomics

By Application

Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics

Clinical Diagnostic

Gut Microbe Characterization

Viral Metagenomics

Drug Discovery

Agriculture

Biofuel

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald