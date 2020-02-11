Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market by Composition (Mono and Combination Vaccines); by Brand (Menveo, Menactra, Nimenrix, and NeisVac-C); and End User (Children, Preteens or Teens, and Adults) – Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2027”.

The Global market size of Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players that operate in this market include Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., JN International Medical Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biomed Pvt. Ltd., and Novartis AG.

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market Key Segments:

By Composition

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

By Brand

Menactra

Menveo

NeisVac-C

Nimenrix

Others (Meningitec, menAfriVac, Menjugate, and NmVac4-DT)

By End User

Children

Preteens or Teens

Adults

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



