Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market by Composition (Mono and Combination Vaccines); by Brand (Menveo, Menactra, Nimenrix, and NeisVac-C); and End User (Children, Preteens or Teens, and Adults) – Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2027”.

 

The Global market size of Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players that operate in this market include Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., JN International Medical Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biomed Pvt. Ltd., and Novartis AG.

 

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
  • The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
  • Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

 

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Market Key Segments:

By Composition

  • Mono Vaccines
  • Combination Vaccines

By Brand

  • Menactra
  • Menveo
  • NeisVac-C
  • Nimenrix
  • Others (Meningitec, menAfriVac, Menjugate, and NmVac4-DT)

By End User

  • Children
  • Preteens or Teens
  • Adults

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

