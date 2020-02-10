Porridge Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Porridge is derived from heating oatmeal, followed by addition of water or milk and is mainly consumed for breakfast. However, the terms porridge and oatmeal are generally used interchangeably. Consumption of porridge is beneficial as it is highly nutritious and contains dieting fibers, thus providing a wholesome meal and preventing the consumer from overeating. This in turn prevents weight gain, reduces the risk of high cholesterol, and also controls the blood sugar level. High carbohydrate content in porridge leads to better functioning of the brain.

Change in food consumption patterns of people and increase in preference for healthy meals drive the growth of the global porridge market. In addition, inclination of consumers towards a wholesome breakfast consisting of ready-to-eat food items and surge in demand for hot cereal products supplement the market growth. However, threat of contamination and higher cost of porridge as compared to other breakfast choices restrict this growth. New ingredients, such as kale and sea buckthorn, which are richer in fibers and vitamin E, C, and K, have been found to develop low-cholesterol, extra healthy, and satiating porridge. Incorporating this for commercial purposes presents as a major opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.

The porridge market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into oat, maize, wheat, rice, and millet. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market include Abbott Nutrition Inc., ABF Grain Products Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd., Conagra Foods Inc., Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, McCanns, Nestle S.A., The Quaker Oats Company, and thinkThin LLC.

Porridge Market Key Segments

By Type

Oat

Maize

Wheat

Rice

Millet

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain UK Russia France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey South Africa Rest of LAMEA



