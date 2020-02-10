Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market to Expand at a Steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market by Chemotherapy (Navelbine, Hycamtin, Taxotere, Alimta, and Gemzar), by Radiotherapy (External Beam, Internal and Systemic), and by Targeted Therapies (Avastin, Abraxane, Docetaxel, Gefitnib, Tarceva, Xalkori, Afatinib, Dacomitinib, Talactoferrin, and Iressa) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The global market size of Lung Cancer Therapeutic market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The companies profiled in this report include Astrazeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmitKline plc, F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, ArQule Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, and Agennix AG.

Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market Key Segments:

By Chemotherapy

Navelbine

Hycamtin

Taxotere

Alimta

Gemzar

By Radiotherapy

External Beam

Internal

Systemic

By Targeted Therapies

Avastin

Abraxane

Docetaxel

Gefitnib

Tarceva

Xalkori

Afatinib

Dacomitinib

Talactoferrin

Iressa

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea



