TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Social Media Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The social media market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that enable customers to interact, create and share content and information. Social media enables users to share pictures, video and audio files. This market includes revenues from sales from advertisement and other services offered on social media platforms.

The social media market expected to reach a value of nearly $75.06 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the social media market is due to the narrowing prices of internet packs and growing mobile users in all ages.

However, the market for social media is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as growing awareness on harmful effects of social media and growing competition.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Social Media market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global social media market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The social media market is segmented into advertisement, subscription, among these segments, the Advertisement accounts for the largest share in the global social media market.

By Geography – The global social media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social media market.

Some of the major players involved in the Social Media market are Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.

