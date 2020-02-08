Water Desalination Equipment Market to Witness Widespread Expansion Durings 2014 – 2020

TMR’s latest report on global Water Desalination Equipment market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Water Desalination Equipment market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Water Desalination Equipment market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Water Desalination Equipment among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

competitive landscape, which has been calculated using analytical tools such as market attractiveness analysis, competitive overview, and Porter’s five forces analysis. It also provides key players’ profile and their market share. Furthermore, new market entrants stand to benefit from a list of recommendations that forms a part of the report.

Overview of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

The rising global population and their unmet water demands are the key drivers of the global water desalination equipment market. Climate change is leading to disturbance in water cycle, which is leading to water scarcity. Moreover, water finds usage in various industrial applications. Hence, the demand for water increases with rapid industrial development. All these factors are boosting the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.

Desalination is an energy-intensive water treatment technology and consumes at least 75.2 TWh per year, which is almost 0.4% of global electricity consumption. The high requirement of energy for desalination incurs high cost. Moreover, development of desalination paraphernalia also requires huge capital investment. These factors are acting as restraints on the growth of the global water desalination equipment market. However, rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe will open new avenues for the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.

Based on technology, the global water desalination equipment market can be broadly categorized into distillation processes and membrane processes. On a similar basis, the distillation process is sub-segmented into multi-effect evaporation, multi-stage flash, and vapor compression. Multi-stage flash units are widely used in the Middle East and Africa region and represent approximately 40-45% of total world’s desalination capacity.

Globally, the MEA has the highest demand for desalination of water due to growing demand from countries with extreme water scarcity such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. In Asia Pacific, India and China will exhibit high demand for water desalination equipment owing to increasing water demand because of industrialization and urbanization.

Companies Mentioned in the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

The key players in the global water desalination equipment market are Septech, Metito, Genesis Water Technologies, General Electrics, Doosan Heavy Industries and Co., IVRCL Limited, and Hyflux Ltd.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

