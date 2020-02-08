Utilities Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Utilities Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global utilities market expected to reach a value of nearly $6146.6 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the utilities market is due to huge investments in this sector, urbanization, and government initiatives across the world to promote the consumption of electricity in developing countries.

The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services.

With rise in power consumption, increase in demand for electricity around the world, investments in renewable energy, the scope and potential for the global Utilities market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The utilities market is segmented into

Water And Sewage Natural Gas Distribution Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the utilities market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the utilities market are Electricite de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon, Duke Energy, E.ON, National Grid, Southern Company, and NextEra.

