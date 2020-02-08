Urinary Tract Cancer Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2014 – 2020
The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the global Urinary Tract Cancer market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the global Urinary Tract Cancer market.
The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Urinary Tract Cancer market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Urinary Tract Cancer market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.
prominent players in the urinary tract cancer market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, IkerChem S.L., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Genzyme Corporation, Medical Enzymes AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.
- Squamous cell carcinoma
- Transitional cell carcinoma
- Adenocarcinoma
- Others
- Biopsy
- Cystoscopy
- Urine cytology
- Imaging test
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan
- Computed Tomography (CT) scan
- X-Ray scan
- Bone scan
- Others
- Biological therapy
- Use of synthetic version of an immune system protein
- Use of immune-stimulating bacterium
- Surgical treatment
- Radical cystectomy
- Transurethral resection (TUR)
- Others
- Radiation therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Others
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
