Synthetic Leather Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

In 2018, the market size of Synthetic Leather Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Leather .

This report studies the global market size of Synthetic Leather , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Synthetic Leather Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Synthetic Leather history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Synthetic Leather market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kuraray, Asahi Kasei Corporation, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Toray Coatex Co. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Alfatex, And Filwel Co., Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global synthetic leather market has been segmented as follows:

Synthetic leather Market – Product Type Analysis

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Synthetic leather Market – End-user Type Analysis

Automobile

Furnishings

Sporting goods

Garments

Footwear

Industrial fabrics

Others

Synthetic leather Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Ethiopia Tanzania Rest of Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic Leather product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Synthetic Leather , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Synthetic Leather in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Synthetic Leather competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Synthetic Leather breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Synthetic Leather market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Synthetic Leather sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

