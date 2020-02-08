Surfboard Market Top Vendors Analysis 2017 to 2026

Segmentation- Surfboard Market

The Surfboard Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Surfboard Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Surfboard Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Surfboard across various industries. The Surfboard Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The Surfboard Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the Surfboard Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Surfboard Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Surfboard Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Surfboard Market

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section of the surfboard market report, readers can find a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global landscape of the surfboard market. The section also delivers information on the company profiles that covers product offerings, market size, global presence and notable developments of the key surfboard market players.

Few of the profiled players in the surfboard market include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, GSI, Agit Global, BIC Sports, Billabong International, BruSurf, Greco Surf, Hydenshapes, Infinity Surfboards, Keeper Sports Products, Mt Woodgee Surfboards, NSP, Yuan Sports, and Quiksilver.

Manufacturers in the surfboard market are leveraging multiple marketing approaches to increase sales revenue. The surfboard marketplace is also witnessing a significant number of acquisition activities among prominent players.

In September 2018, Channel Island Surfboard opened a new store in Santa Monica. The company also initiated a partnership with Stab and Dane Reynolds to screen Channel’s new surf film which gave exposure to its 10 tripped out surfboards, including the latest Neck Beard 2 model.

In April 2018, Boardriders, Inc., a global action sports and lifestyle company completed the acquisition of Billabong International Limited, a leading provider of surfboards. The acquisition is aimed at establishing one of the leading action sports company with an extensive reach of e-commerce platform and retail stores.

In November 2018, BIC Group received an offer from Tahe Outdoors to acquire BIC Sports, BIC’s water sports subsidiary which is a pioneering player in the surfing, kayaking, junior racing dinghies and stand up paddleboarding.

For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

A surfboard is an elongated platform used in the sport of surfing. The surfboard has a light-weight yet sturdy structure that supports an individual standing on it while riding the ocean wave. Originally designed from wood, modern surfboards are made of polyurethane or polystyrene foam. Different types of surfboards including shortboard, longboard, funboards, foam board and others can be found in the surfboard market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a report on the surfboard market and published a report titled, “Surfboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2026.” The report covers all the important insights, market drivers, trends, challenges and future opportunities prevailing in the surfboard market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the surfboard market report covers information on all the important market facets and answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professional interested in the surfboard market.

Considering distinct demand from specific regions, which region will present good opportunities for the surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which material of the surfboard is expected to witness high demand in surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which sales channel is highly preferred by buyers for the purchase of surfboards in the surfboard market?

The Surfboard Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Surfboard in xx industry?

How will the Surfboard Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Surfboard by 2029?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Surfboard ?

Which regions are the Surfboard Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Surfboard Market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2017 to 2026

