The global social services market expected to reach a value of nearly $6621.67 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the social services market is due to increasing demand for child care and educational services in both developed and developing countries, rapid urbanization, growing children population, new government initiatives, rising per capita income in emerging economies, globalization of educational services and increasing demand for educated workforce in emerging countries.

The social services market consists of the revenues generated from services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide benefits and facilities relating to food supplies, education, health care, disaster relief activities and housing services and are offered by private or government establishments to improve the living conditions and social well-being of under privileged children, disabled, elderly and the poor in a community.

With increasing government funding for developing nations, increasing number of women employees, utilization of technologies in child day care centres and increasing applications of digital learning platforms are expected to boost the market during the forecast period, the scope and potential for the global social services market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The social services market is segmented into

Educational Services Social Assistance

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the social services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the social services market are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, University of California System, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, University of Michigan, Food for Poor.

