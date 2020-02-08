Services Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Global Forecasts

The Business Research Company’s Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global services market expected to reach a value of nearly $21419.96 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the services market is due increased disposable income in many developed and developing countries is driving the demand for personal, commercial and real estate services.

The services market consists of the sales of services and related goods earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide services. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities. It mainly involves the use of resources, experience, skill, ingenuity, and intelligence.

Predictive and descriptive analytics, crowdfunding platforms to raise funds and artificial intelligence in customer support are improving construction safety are the major trends witnessed in the global services market.

The services market is segmented into

Civic Services Real Estate Leasing Commercial Services Personal Services Repair and Maintenance

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the services market are CBRE Group, Southern Baptist Churches, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., World Food Programme, UNICEF, New World Development Company Limited, and Service Corporation International.

