Recreation Market Overview, Strategies And Regional Analysis 2022

The Business Research Company’s Recreation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global recreation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1809.77 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the recreation market is due to increasing investments in amusment parks, growing online marketing and growing disposable incomes among millenial pollution.

The recreation market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services and related goods. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events.

Enhancing amusement parks attractions according to customer experiences, technological advancements and offering virtual reality experiences for multiple people are the trends witnessed in the recreation industry.

The recreation market is segmented into

Amusements Arts Sports

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the recreation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the recreation market are The Walt Disney Company, Las Vegas Sands, Universal Studios, MGM Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald