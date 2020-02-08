Procurement Outsourcing Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

The presented global Procurement Outsourcing Services market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Procurement Outsourcing Services market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market into different market segments such as:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global procurement outsourcing services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture Plc, GEP, Genpact Ltd., Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, LLC, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation and Xchanging among others.

The procurement outsourcing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

By Type

Business Process Outsourcing Services Category Management Source Management Procurement Management Supplier Management Procure to Pay



By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Power Generation Water

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing Automotive Consumer Goods Industrial Electronics

Retail

Logistics

Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

