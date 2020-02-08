Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Key Players, Applications, Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2022 – Industry Research Report 2020

The Business Research Company’s Machinery Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global machinery manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $5705.91 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the machinery manufacturing market is due to high demand for general purpose machinery such as pumps, compressors, elevators, metros, and packaging machinery, global investments in agriculture, construction, and power generation industries.

The machinery manufacturing market consists of sales of industrial and commercial machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial and commercial machinery. These establishments assemble parts into components, sub-assemblies and complete machines.

Rise in on shoring, robotics and automation and driverless tractors and robots are the major trends witnessed in the global machinery manufacturing market.

The machinery manufacturing market is segmented into

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Manufacturing Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Commercial And Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Other General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the machinery manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the machinery manufacturing market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Canon Inc., General Electric Company, Deere & Company, United Technologies Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Sandvik Inc., Dover Corporation, and Applied Materials Inc., Otis Elevator Company.

