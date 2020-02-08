Gas Cartridges Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2016 – 2024

Latest Study on the Global Gas Cartridges Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Gas Cartridges market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Gas Cartridges market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the Gas Cartridges market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Gas Cartridges market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

competitive landscape. The research offers insight into market size of leading application segments across various region and analyzes the factors influencing the demand for these segments for different end users. The study provides market shares of different product types and evaluates the impact of key growth drivers in major regions. The report is prepared with the aid of reliable inputs from various industry players, thought leaders, business executives, and strategists and include valuable findings from a range of primary and secondary researches.

Global Gas Cartridges Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global gas cartridge market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for the portable and light-weight gas cartridge, particularly where the consumption of low volume of gas is required. Coupled with this, the increasing adoption of gas cartridge in various applications such as stoves, pest control, metalworking, and food and beverages industries, has fuelled their demand.

Depending on external weather conditions, different types of fuel are used in gas cartridges. For instance, instead of butane gas, propane is the fuel used in many gas cartridges to make them suitable to perform in low temperature. However recent initiatives by suppliers have been to use a blended fuel containing a mixture of gases for making it apt for all weather conditions. Generally, manufacturers prefer the blend to contain three different compounds: Propane, isobutane, and n-butane. This gas mixture helps in better ignition rate of fuel.

Global Gas Cartridges Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are anticipated to exhibit high demand for gas cartridge. The growth of the gas cartridge market in these regions is attributed to the demand for portable fuel storage equipment across various industry verticals. These regional markets are expected to exhibit promising growth opportunities for the players due to increasing initiatives by governments to ensure energy security. In addition, recent technological advancements have led to the design of high-performing gas cartridge equipment with an enhanced ignition control and a better consumption characteristic of gases.

Global Gas Cartridges Market: Competitive Market Players

Prominent market players operating in this market include Praxair Technology, Inc., Aspire Industries, Tae Yang Corporation, and CEPSA. Global manufactures and suppliers of gas cartridges are forging alliances and partnerships with regional players to consolidate their market share and expand their presence across major regions. Manufacturers are making product design innovations and launching high-end products to grab significant share of the gas cartridge market.

