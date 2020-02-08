Food Encapsulation Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

In 2018, the market size of Food Encapsulation Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Encapsulation .

This report studies the global market size of Food Encapsulation , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Encapsulation Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Food Encapsulation history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Food Encapsulation market, the following companies are covered:

On the basis of application, the food encapsulation market includesdietary supplements, functional food, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, frozen products, animal nutrition, dairy products and others. Among all these segments dietary supplements, functional food, bakery products and beverages is expected to be the top four segments, which are collectivelyexpected to account foraround 70.9% of the globalfood encapsulationmarket by 2020.In terms of sales, functional food and bakeryproducts are expected to record fastest CAGR of 10.8% and 10.2% respectively during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global food encapsulation market analysis focusses on North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of market share contribution, North America is expected to represent the most lucrative market, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. North America is estimated to be US$ 816.6 million in 2014 and expected to reach at US$ 1,401.3 million by 2020, by registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2015-2020.However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% accounting for US$ 1,395.3 million by 2020.Growth of the market in APEJ is attributed to rising investments by companies in the encapsulation industry for packaged food. International companies are gaining penetration in the market in Western Europe in terms of technology development. This is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Manufacturers are focused on developing innovative products, while complying with regulations for food grade materials usage. In order to offer cost advantage to companies, local players have emerged, offering encapsulation technology at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is expected to widen options for various companies as new entrants in the food encapsulation market in the near future. Proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications such as developing encapsulated system to offer two different flavours in a chewing gum at equal intervals. This is intended to offer distinct taste and flavour to the consumer ensuring improved consumer perception. Also, need to efficiently blend ingredients while ensuring taste, flavour and shelf-life stability of finished products is of vital importance. Thus, companies need to focus on combining encapsulation technology and wall material for enhanced product life in applications such as dairy products, beverages, and animal nutrition products

Competitive Players Outlook

The prominent players profiled in this report include Balchem Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Givaudan SA ADR, Symrise AG, TasteTech ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR), Appvion Inc., Aveka Group, Firmenich International SA, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. and BASF SE S/ADR.

