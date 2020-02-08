Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

The ‘Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market, have also been charted out in the report.

Major players in the films packaging industry are focussing on manufacturing biodegradable dual-ovenable lidding films. End users in the frozen foods and meat products packaging industry across the globe are focussing on reducing their carbon footprint; also, due to the intervention of governments that provide tax exemptions on revenue, manufacturers use biodegradable products. There is a great demand for biodegradable dual-ovenable lidding films owing to customer inclination towards the use of clean materials and increase in health awareness. All these factors are expected to add to the increase in demand for dual-ovenable lidding films, which will lead to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market Analysis, by Application

Frozen food and meat products are the two application segments that are anticipated to dominate the global market share of dual-ovenable lidding films by value. The meat products segment is anticipated to account for 45.8% of the market share by value in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The frozen food segment is estimated to account for 28.2% of the global market share by value in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The prepared meal segment is expected to gain 40 Basis Points over the forecast period. The meat products segment is anticipated to register the highest market attractiveness followed by the frozen food segment.

“The global market for dual-ovenable lidding films is getting a boost from the expanding food and beverages industry

With a boom in the food and beverages industry, there is bound to be increasing demand for safe and cost-effective lidding films comprising the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) material segment, which is expected to become the most attractive market segment over the forecast period across the globe. On the basis of seal type, the peelable seal especially the easy peel seal segment is expected to dominate the dual-ovenable lidding films market throughout the forecast period. Growing meat exports coupled with an increase in consumption of frozen food significantly contributes to growth in demand for dual-ovenable lidding films packaging across the globe. The APAC market for dual-ovenable lidding films is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 2X in terms of value as well as volume, owing to the rising awareness among consumers towards clean and convenient methods of cooking coupled with growing disposable income in this region.”

