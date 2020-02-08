Chemicals Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Chemicals Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global chemicals market expected to reach a value of nearly $4216.55 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the chemicals market is due emerging markets growth, low oil prices and emergence of multinational chemicals companies.

The chemicals manufacturing market consists of the sales of chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce chemicals based on the transformation of organic and inorganic raw materials by a chemical process and the formulation of products (but excluding beneficiating of mining output, refining of crude petroleum, manufacturing of aluminium oxide, primary metal manufacturing, beverage distilling, tobacco manufacturing).

The Increase in global chemicals mergers and acquisitions (M&A), adoption of advanced technologies, economic growth the scope and potential for the global chemicals market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The chemicals market is segmented into

Chemicals By End Use Chemicals By Product Family

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the chemicals market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the chemicals market are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Chemical, Lyondell Basell Industries.

