Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market to See Incredible Growth During 2013 – 2019

Overview

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market over the Cancer/Tumor Profiling forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market over the forecast period.

The market research report on Cancer/Tumor Profiling also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Competitive Landscape

It is estimated that over 60% of the world’s new cancer cases occur in regions such as Asia, Africa, and South and Central America; 70% of the world’s deaths due to cancer also occur in these regions. Pointing to a huge patient pool and potential consumers, these regions could be the leading contributors to the growth and development of the global cancer/tumor profiling market. It is, however, developed regions with high disposable incomes such as North America and Europe that presently lead the market.

Apart from the rising pool of cancer patients in these regions, the market for cancer/tumor profiling also thrives owing to technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures, availability of advanced research and development facilities, and the presence of a vast number of technology providers. Over the report’s forecast period as well, these regions will continue to remain the leading contributors of revenue to the global market. The market in developing economies across promising regional markets such as South and Central America and Asia Pacific will expand owing to rising purchasing powers of the population and promising development of healthcare infrastructures.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global market for cancer/tumor profiling are Caris Life Sciences, Genomic Health, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Boreal Genomics, Inc., Ribomed Biotechnologies, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Oncopath Laboratory, Precision Therapeutics, Inc., Neogenomics Laboratories, Precision Therapeutics, Inc., and Nanostring Technologies.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Questions Answered in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market?

