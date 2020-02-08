Breathalyzer Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2017 to 2022

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Breathalyzer Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Breathalyzer Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Breathalyzer Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Breathalyzer across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Breathalyzer Market during the assessment period 2017 to 2022.

How does the report add value to the readers?

Insights related to the growth prospects of the Breathalyzer Market in various regions

Key winning strategies adopted by leading players in the Breathalyzer Market

Influence of the environmental and governmental policies on the Breathalyzer Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the Breathalyzer Market

Value-chain, supply-demand, and consumption analysis of the Breathalyzer across different geographies

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Breathalyzer Market

What is the major trend that can be observed in the current Breathalyzer Market landscape?

Who are the most prominent companies in the Breathalyzer Market?

How are market players expanding their presence in the Breathalyzer Market?

What are the latest innovations within the Breathalyzer Market sphere?

What is the most effective marketing strategy adopted by players in the Breathalyzer Market?

Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. with an aim to leverage Patheon’s excellent CDMO capabilities for the company’s clinical trials services as well as bioproduction technologies. Thermo Fisher acquired about 95.3% of Patheon’s market share.

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere to maximize its diagnostics outreach and leverage Alere’s technologies to offer better treatment by meeting their rising demand for speedy, reliable, and actionable medical data.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the concentration of alcohol. The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Other key players operating in the global breathalyzer market comprise of AK Global Technology, Prentke Romich Company INC, Dragerwerk AG, Intoximeters, INC, Quest Products INC, Tobii Dynavox, Saltillo Corporation, Lifeloc Technologies INC, Toby Churchill Limited, and Lingraphica, among others.

Fact.MR research report offers incisive insights into the competitive landscape of the global breathalyzer market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight

Active Breathalyzers Gain More Popularity Over Passive Breathalyzers

There has been a rise in the demand for active breathalyzers as compared to the passive ones, on account of their efficiency in law enforcement applications. In addition to this, active breathalyzers offer ease of operability, which further fuels their adoption rate and makes them top-selling breathalyzer devices in the global market.

Breathalyzer Market – Research Methodology

The research report on breathalyzer market is the result of a reliable and exhaustive research methodology employed to compile the report and assess the key drivers, restraints, and trends of the global breathalyzer market. Both secondary and primary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain valuable insights into the breathalyzer market.

Interviews with the leading heads of the industry were scheduled to form the very basis of the primary research of the breathalyzer market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the breathalyzer market. At least, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global breathalyzer market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald