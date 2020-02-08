Birth Control Implant Market Estimated to Flourish by 2016 – 2026

Business Intelligence Report on the Birth Control Implant Market

PMR, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Birth Control Implant Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Birth Control Implant by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Birth Control Implant Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Birth Control Implant Market during the assessment period.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Birth Control Implant Market in each regional market.

key players have an added advantage. Technological innovations will keep driving the birth control implant market. However, the regulations related to the approval of the Birth control implants tend to restrain the market. The cost of these birth control implants and their inability for protection against STD’s act as another drawback. Advancements such as Nexplanon, which was launched in 2011 by Merck & Co. at United States. The Worldwide sales of Birth control implants by Merck & Co., that consist of Implanon and Nexplanon rose to $588 million in the year 2015 which indicates a 17% increase compared to 2014. This implies that these birth control products have a higher demand in the United States and the emerging markets. The birth control implant Jadelle, was developed and licensed by The Population Council. Further research and development activities pertaining to birth control implants are being undertaken with partnership with WomanCare Global. In 2016, Bayer announced its birth control implant Jadelle will be available at half the price until 2023, in order to cater to the needs of the poor. Thus, focusing and expanding its customer base to the emerging economies. Other birth control implants, such as Nesterone™ and Capronor™ comprising of different progestins, and biodegradable rods, pellets or microcapsules are under developmental stages.

Geographically, Birth control implants is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAJ, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Birth control implants due to rising awareness about the better results, hence a proportional increase in treatment procedures. The emerging regions are also anticipated to attain higher growth in the forecasted period for birth control implants market.

The players in Birth control implants market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG,

