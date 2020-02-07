Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2018 to 2028

FMR’s report on Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMR introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2018 to 2028 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market are highlighted in the report.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Consolidation and Cost – A Major Challenge

Consolidated wheelchair accessible vehicle market is expected to face a huge challenge with respect to supply and demand scenario, as the overall market represents only a handful of wheelchair accessible vehicles manufacturers. Wheelchair accessible vehicles manufacturing involves various stages along with involvement of trained personnel. That said, the cost of production of wheelchair accessible vehicles is relatively higher than standard vehicles, making them price intensive. This is expected to pose challenges with respect to adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles, in turn restraining the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle market.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Rental Services to Shape Demand

High cost of production and price intensive nature of wheelchair accessible vehicles continue to be a growth limiting aspect of the market worldwide. That said, the trend of “on-rent” wheelchair accessible vehicles has prevailed as a new growth propeller, embossing a positive impact on its market across various countries in the globe. Various dealers operating in wheelchair accessible vehicle market have started renting wheelchair accessible vehicles with additional features such as secure wheelchair tie downs, powered ramp as a safety backup and high fuel capacity to reduce stoppages. Affordable and easy trend of wheelchair accessible vehicles renting services has increased the convenient quotient for medical facilities in case of emergencies as well as general public, consequently shaping the demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles worldwide.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Lucrativeness of North America to Yield Super Growth

According to United States Census Bureau, around 20 percent of people in the US (about 2.35 million) are suffering from disabilities. This has translated into increasing adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles in the region, with a large concentration in United States, given its favorable transportation infrastructure. Moreover, increased government support coupled with presence of large players in the country have facilitated growth in demand and adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles, making North America a lucrative market with respect to sales volume of wheelchair accessible vehicles during the period of forecast.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

