Transmission And Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Transmission and Distribution Equipment market. The Global Transmission and distribution Equipment market report has been analysed By Equipment Type (Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others), By Switchgear Type (Circuit Breakers, Relays, Switches, Fuses, Instrument Transformers, Others), By voltage Type (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage). The Global Transmission and Distribution Equipment market has been analysed

By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, Middle east, Africa).

The Global Transmission and Distribution Equipment market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024).

Global Transmission and distribution Equipment market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the power supply demand, backed with burgeoning demand of electrical products like switchgears and transformers in order to transmit high voltages over long distance. Power generation capacity is rising globally to meet the increasing demand of growing population and emerging industrialization in various parts of the world. This rapid growth in power sector has led to large number of installations of power plants which is propelling the market.

According to Analytics research report Global Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 7.25% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of power sector. Transmission & Distribution Equipment market is anticipated to lift on account of growing electricity demand and backed with rapid urbanization and industrial activities in developing countries. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the installation of power plants under power projects.

The report titled “Global Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market: Analysis By Equipment Type (Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others), By Switchgear Type (Circuit Breakers, Relays, Switches, Fuses, Instrument Transformers, Others), By voltage Type (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Transmission and distribution Equipment market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Transmission and distribution Equipment market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Transmission and distribution Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Equipment Type – Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others

• By Voltage Type – Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Transmission and distribution Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Equipment Type – Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others

• By Voltage Type – Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Transmission and distribution Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Equipment Type – Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others

• By Voltage Type – Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Schneider Electric, SIEMENS, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Eaton Corporation PLC, BHEL, China XD Group, TBEA, Fuji Electric

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Players

