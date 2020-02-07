Temperature Sensor Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2028

Temperature Sensor Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Some of the leading players in the global temperature sensor market are Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. , Honeywell International Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.) and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global Temperature Sensor Market – By Product Type:

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detectors

Thermocouple

Infrared Temperature Sensor

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor

Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

Others

Global Temperature Sensor Market – By Sensing Method:

Contact Temperature Sensor

Non-contact Temperature Sensor

Global Temperature Sensor Market – By End Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Semiconductor and Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Global Temperature Sensor Market – By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan India South Korea Rest Of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Others

Latin America Brazil Others



